Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out In Kanigam Area Of Shopian District

By IANS

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday, officials said.

The firefight broke out after security forces cordoned off Kanigam area and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about presence of terrorists there.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire and retaliated.

“Encounter has started at Kanigam area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job,” police said.

The incident comes just a day after two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces at Kreeri in Baramulla district.

