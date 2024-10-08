Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election Results 2024: Omar Abdullah will be J&K chief minister

Srinagar: Omar Abdullah will be Jammu and Kashmir’s next Chief Minister after he won Budgam seat in Jammu and Kashmir by defeating Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party’s (JKPDP) Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi with a margin of 18,485 votes.
The announcement was made by National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday after NC-Congress alliance’ strong performance.
Omar Abdullah is also leading from Ganderbal seat by over 8,000 votes. Abdullah had lost the 2024 Parliamentary polls from the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat in north Kashmir.