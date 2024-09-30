Jammu and Kashmir 3rd phase voting: Polling parties leave for their respective booths

Jammu and Kashmir: Polling parties were seen leaving for their respective polling booths with EVMs ahead of the final third phase of assembly elections. 40 constituencies will go to polls in the third phase tomorrow that is October 1.

Security has been tightened in various districts of Jammu and Kashmir as the third phase of polls is scheduled on October 1. In preparation for the third phase of voting in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections scheduled for tomorrow huge number of security personnel have been deployed.

It is further worth mentioning that all vehicles are being checked thoroughly top avoid any untoward situation. As many as 40 assembly seats of Jammu and Kashmir will go to polls tomorrow.

Ayushi Sudan, the Deputy Commissioner told ANI, “We have 6 Assembly constituencies and we’ve 4 dispatching centres. There are 622 polling stations and polling parties are leaving amid tight security. Adequate security arrangements have been made. Voting will take place tomorrow from 7 am to 6 pm… One pink polling booth and one green polling booth have been set up in every assembly constituency…”

In the second phase of voting in the Jammu and Kashmir polls people were seen queuing up in the booths on September 25. A heavy blanket of security was witnessed in and around most polling booths in the state.

