Jammu and Kashmir 2nd phase polls: Security tightened across the state

Jammu and Kashmir: Security tightened in various districts of Jammu and Kashmir as the second phase of polls is scheduled on September 25. In preparation for the second phase of voting in JandK Assembly elections scheduled for tomorrow huge number of security personnel have been deployed.

It is further worth mentioning that all vehicles are being checked thoroughly top avoid any untoward situation. As many as 26 assembly seats in six districts of Jammu and Kashmir will go to polls tomorrow.

In the first phase of voting in the Jammu and Kashmir polls people were seen queuing up in the booths on September 18. A heavy blanket of security was witnessed in and around most polling booths in the state.

