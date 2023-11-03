Jal Jeevan Mission Scheme case: ED searches 24 locations in poll-bound Rajasthan

Jaipur: With less than a month left for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday swung into action and carried out searches at over two dozen locations in connection with its probe into the alleged Jal Jeevan Mission, sources said.

According to ED sources, multiple teams of the agency are carrying out searches at over 24 locations in the desert state.

The source said that the searches were also taking place at the premises of an IAS officer of the Additional Secretary rank.

BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena had alleged a scam to the tune of Rs 20,000 crore in the Jal Jeevan Mission Scheme in Rajasthan.

The ED had recently also carried out searches at over 11 locations in the state on October 26, including the premises of state Congress unit chief Govind Singh Dotasara and several others in an alleged paper leak case. The ED has also summoned Dotasara’s two sons for questioning in the national capital on November 7 and 8 in connection with the alleged paper leak case.

Polling for the 200-member Assembly is scheduled on November 25 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

