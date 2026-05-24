Jaipur woman dies by suicide amid alleged domestic violence, children speak out

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Jaipur: A woman from Jaipur allegedly died by suicide after facing years of domestic violence by her husband.

The case came into focus after the couple’s two children spoke about the violence and frequent fights they witnessed at home.

The deceased has been identified as Anu Meena and her husband Gautam Meena, an executive engineer in the Public Works Department.

According to reports, Anu died by suicide on April 7. Before taking the step, she allegedly made a video call to her husband. Neighbours later rushed to the house and informed her family, but she could not be saved.

Their 10-year-old son, Mahir, revealed his father often beat his mother, especially after drinking alcohol. He recalled incidents where arguments turned violent and household items were damaged during fights.

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Their eight-year-old daughter, Samayra, also spoke about regular quarrels between her parents, both at home and in public.

Days after the incident, Mahir reportedly accessed his mother’s phone and found videos that allegedly showed Gautam verbally abusing Anu and her family. One of the clips was reportedly recorded inside a car during an argument.

Anu’s family said she had shared details of the abuse several times, but stayed in the marriage hoping the situation would improve. Her brother also alleged that Gautam would apologise after violent incidents, which made the family believe things might get better.

Police have started an investigation and are examining videos, CCTV footage and statements from family members as part of the probe.