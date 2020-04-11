Pic Credits IANS

Jaipur tops chart with 221 corona cases in Rajasthan

Jaipur, April 11 (IANS) Jaipur in Rajasthan has been topping the chart with 221 coronavirus cases out of 579 reported in the state till Saturday morning.

On Saturday, 18 new cases were reported in the state out of which 14 were from Kota while four are from Bikaner.

The 14 patients in Kota are from Telghar and Chadra Ghanta which has been seen as epicentre of Kota.

In Bikaner, four of the family members who tested positive are contacts of the woman who had recently died after testing coronavirus positive.

Jodhpur in the state is second after Jaipur with 43 positive patients, Kota (33), jhunjhunu (31), Banswara (24(, Bhilwara (28), Ajmer (5), Alwar (6), Bharatpur (9), Bikaner (24), Churu (11), Dausa (7), Dholpur (1), Dungarpur (5), Karauli, Pali, Pratapgarh (2 each), Sikar (1), Udaipr (4), Pratapgarh (2), Nagaur (1), Jhalawar (12) and Barmer (1).

A total of 22,379 samples have been tested till date out of which 1072 samples are under process, 72 have been converted from negative to positive while 52 have been discharged.

Eight deaths of corona patients have been reported in the state so far out of which two are from Bhilwara and Jaipur each, one each in Alwar, Bikaner, Kota and Jodhpur.

