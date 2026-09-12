Jaipur Man Allegedly Kills Wife and Three Daughters, Flees After Serving Tea to Father

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Jaipur: A shocking quadruple murder has come to light in Rajasthan’s Jaipur area, where a man allegedly killed his wife and three daughters before fleeing the house after serving tea to his elderly father.

The accused, allegedly attacked his wife and their three daughters with a stone or cement block. Police suspect the victims were attacked while they were asleep.

According to police, the accused collected milk in the morning and later made tea for his elderly father before leaving the house. His father subsequently noticed blood inside the house and alerted neighbours, following which police were informed.

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Police and forensic teams reached the spot and began examining the crime scene. A search operation has been launched to trace the accused, who remains absconding.

The motive behind the killings has not yet been established. Police are investigating possible family tensions and other circumstances surrounding the crime.