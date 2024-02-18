Jain Seer Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj passes away, PM Modi condoles

New Delhi: Renowned Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj passed away at Chandragiri Teerth in Dongargarh in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon district. He breathed his last breath after undertaking ‘sallekhna’.

Sallekhna is a Jain religious practice involving voluntary fasting unto death for spiritual purification.

In a statement from the teerth said that Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj attained Samadhi through ‘Sallekhna’ at Chandragiri teerth at 2:35 am.

“Maharaj was staying on the teerth in Dongargarh for the last six months and was unwell from the last few days. For the last three days, he was observing sallekhna, a religious practice of voluntarily fasting to death, and had quit intake of food and liquids. According to Jainism, it is a vow taken for spiritual purification,” the statement further read.

The statement further revealed that a procession will be taken out at 1 pm on Sunday for people to pay tribute to the departed seer. The final rites will be held in Chandragiri teerth.

Following the demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle and condoled the seer’s departure. He said that the demise of Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj was an “irreparable loss” for the country.

He tweeted, “His valuable efforts for spiritual awakening among the people will always be remembered… My meeting with him last year at Chandragiri Jain Temple in Chhattisgarh will be unforgettable for me.”