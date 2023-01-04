Jain monk dies of stringent fasting against commercialization of Shri Sammed Shikharji

A Jain monk passed away after stringent fasting for ten days. The monk passed away amid the on-going protests against the Jharkhand government for commercializing Shri Sammed Shikharji. The Jain monk who died, Sugya Sagar Maharaj, was living in the Digambar Jain Temple at Sanganer in Jaipur. He breathed his last on January 3. His fasting began on December 25 but his health deteriorated a day before he died.

The Dol Yatra of the Jain monk who died was carried out from Sanghiji Temple in Sanganer. The Dol Yatra is a ritual or a practice of carrying the remains of a monk via a procession.

Shri Sammed Shikharji is a pilgrimage site located at Parasnath Hills in Jharkhand. It is also a very sacred place for the Jains. Jharkhand Government’s decision to turn Shri Sammed Shikharji into a tourist spot has evoked a sense of rage in the people. Jains from all parts of the country have come out onto the streets, protesting against Government’s decision.

Protests were held at India gate in Delhi. A huge rally comprising of both men and women was carried out from Ramila ground in Aligarh. The protestors expressed their discontentment over the decision and even said that their protests will continue until the government changes its decision. The Jain community believes that commercializing the property will rip the place off its spiritual and religious essence.