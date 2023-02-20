Jail inmate swallows mobile phone during inspection in Bihar

Patna: In a bizarre incident an inmate of Bihar’s Gopalganj district jail reportedly swallowed a mobile phone during inspection and in fear of being caught by prison officers.

The prisoner has been identified as Qaishar Ali.

The matter came to light when Qaishar developed extreme pain in his stomach. He was immediately admitted to Sadar Hospital and conducted an X-Ray. They found a phone in his stomach.

The doctors said he was admitted to the hospital due to stomach pain on Saturday night. An X-Ray was done and found some foreign particles during the examination.

The prisoner said he swallowed a mobile phone out of fear of getting caught by a constable, but he developed severe stomach pain.

Later, the prisoner was sent to Patna Medical College and Hospital for further treatment.

He was arrested by Gopalganj police on January 17, 2020 under provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act).