Jagdeep Dhankhar takes oath as 14th Vice President of India

New-Delhi: Former West Bengal Governor and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar took oath in as the 14th Vice President of India today at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the Oath of Office to the elected Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Dhankhar was elected as the Vice President on August 6. He defeated the Opposition’s Margaret Alva to emerge as a winner.

The BJP-led NDA candidate won the election comfortably with 528 votes against Alva’s 182. He has the highest winning margin in the last six vice presidential elections.