Jagan Reddy’s party member hacked to death on busy road in Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: A member of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSR Congress party was hacked to death on a busy road on Wednesday night.

The incident took place in the busy road of Palnadu district while people were passing by, as a man was brutually attacking the youth leader with a machete.

The deceased man was identified as Sheikh Rashid, a member of the YSR Congress Party’s youth wing. He was brutally attacked by one Sheikh Jilani with a machete.

According to sources, Rashid suffered severe injuries, with both of his hands severed and a deep cut on his neck. He was immediately rushed to the hospital but succumbed to the injuries later.

Till now it is believed that personal rivalry is the main motive behind the gruesome murder.

Further investigation into the case is underway.