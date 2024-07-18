Jagan Reddy’s party member hacked to death on busy road in Andhra Pradesh

Nation
By Abhilasha 0

Hyderabad: A member of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSR Congress party was hacked to death on a busy road on Wednesday night.

The incident took place in the busy road of Palnadu district while people were passing by, as a man was brutually attacking the youth leader with a machete.

The deceased man was identified as Sheikh Rashid, a member of the YSR Congress Party’s youth wing. He was brutally attacked by one Sheikh Jilani with a machete.

According to sources,  Rashid suffered severe injuries, with both of his hands severed and a deep cut on his neck. He was immediately rushed to the hospital but succumbed to the injuries later.

Till now it is believed that personal rivalry is the main motive behind the gruesome murder.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

Also Read: Woman Hacked To Death By Her Own Daughter In Odisha’s Dhenkanal District

Abhilasha 8378 news 1 comments

Journalist, a foodie, a saree lover, travelling is just love,cheerful,lively ,sometimes moody and a proud Odia

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.