Jacqueline Fernandez again being quizzed in Rs 200 cr extortion case

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Monday reached the office of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police to join the investigation in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

She will be confronted with the testimonies of Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi and Pinky Irani, who was an aide of Chandrashekhar.

The EOW had earlier recorded Fernandez’s statement, but they found contradictions. To clear the contradictions they quizzed Fatehi and Pinky Irani following which the EOW decided to record Fernandez’s statement once again.

Now, EOW will question Jacqueline Fernandez regarding the contradictions.

Chandrashekhar was arrested for allegedly cheating and extorting money from some high-profile people, including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh. Many Bollywood actors and models have been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for their alleged links to Chandrashekhar.

In April last year Chandrashekhar was arrested in another money laundering case linked to the 2017 Election Commission bribery case, which allegedly involved a former AIADMK leader, among others.