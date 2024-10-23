Jabalpur Airport receives bomb threat through e-mail, investigation underway

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur Airport has received a bomb threat, the Airport Authority headquarter has been sent a threat through an e-mail. After the threatening mail, airport authorities launched a detailed search.

Based on the input received from the Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the airport authorities have taken immediate action and filed a case against the unknown accused.

After the complaint of the authorities, a case has been filed in the Khamaria police station. The police are seriously investigating the case. DSP Akanksha Upadhyay informed that, the case is being investigated. The search is on for the unknown accused involved in the incident. The DSP, who is looking into the matter with priority, has assured that the Jabalpur airport bomb threat shall be treated seriously.

On the other hand, after the bomb threat was received, the premises and interior of Dumna Airport were checked. But no suspicious object was found. Police and security agencies have now tightened security at the airport. Along with this, extra precautions are being taken.