J-K: Portion of bridge collapses in Jammu, 4 labourers trapped under debris

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Jammu: An under-construction portion of a bridge collapsed in the Bantalab area of Jammu on Friday, trapping labourers underneath the debris.

Former Sarpanch, Rajdev Singh, noted that two out of six trapped labourers have been rescued.

The rescue operation is underway in the presence of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams.

“As per my inspection, six labourers were trapped beneath the debris, out of which two have been rescued. Four are still trapped. Security forces have arrived at the scene. NDRF, SDRF are here. MLA Shyamlal Sharma is also present here. JCB machines are being utilised to aid in the rescue. We hope the four labourers trapped underneath are rescued as soon as possible,” he said.

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BJP MLA Sham Lal Sharma said, “This is an old bridge, but its foundation was exposed. So, a tender was floated, and the process of strengthening the foundation was underway. An excavation must have been done. I think due to the vibration above, due to the movement of a vehicle, this mishap occurred. Four labourers are trapped…”.

Further details are awaited.

(ANI)