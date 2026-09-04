J-K: One terrorist neutralised by Indian Army in Budgam; One AK Rifle, war-like stores recovered

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Budgam: A terrorist was neutralised by the Indian Army on Friday under ‘Operation ASHDAR’ in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam.

According to the Indian Army’s Chinar Corps, one AK Rifle and other war-like stores were also recovered during the search operation, which continues in the region.

The search operation was launched jointly by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the CRPF in Ashdar Gali, Budgam.

“OP ASHDAR, Budgam: Based on specific intelligence input, a Joint Search Operation was launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice and @crpf_srinagar in the general area of Ashdar Gali, Budgam,” the Chinar Corps posted on X.

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“Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity, and upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which one terrorist was neutralised and one AK rifle and other war-like stores were recovered. Search operation is in progress,” it further posted.

Further details are awaited.

(ANI)