J-K: One dead, 13 injured after under-construction culvert collapses in Doda

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Doda: One person died while 13 others were injured after an under-construction culvert collapsed in the Gandoh area of Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

According to the officials, a woman hailing from Chhattisgarh died in the incident.

The incident occurred at the Gill Nallah site where construction work was underway. Following the collapse, the injured were immediately evacuated and shifted to the hospital for treatment.

Medical Superintendent of GMC Doda, Dr. Tanveer Ahmed, confirmed that emergency protocols were activated to handle the influx of patients.

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“13 labourers were injured and shifted to Medical College, Doda, after being provided emergency first aid. So far, 6 patients have been received, including 2 with head injuries and 4 with minor injuries,” Dr. Ahmed said.

He further added that the medical team is closely monitoring those with severe injuries. “A CT scan will be conducted for the 2 head injury cases to determine further treatment. The woman from Chhattisgarh was declared dead upon arrival,” he stated.

(Source: ANI)