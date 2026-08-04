J-K: Four labourers injured due to electric shock while erecting pole in Ramban

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Ramban: A major tragedy was averted when four construction workers sustained injuries from a live high-tension power line while installing utility poles in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district.

According to the police, as many as four labourers were injured and had a providential escape when they received an electric shock while they were erecting a pole, which came in contact with a live overhead 11KV conductor (wire) beside the NH244 (Batote-Doda road) at Thopal village in Batote Tehsil of Ramban district in J&K.

Block Medical Officer, Batote, Vijay Kumar informed that four victims were brought to the CHC, Batote in the afternoon and among them one victim, Gafoor Ahmed, was unconscious.

Investigating Officer (IO) of Batote Police, ASI Mohammed Saleem noted that the victims were identified as Angrez Singh of Chhani Mansar, Samba; Jia Lal and his brother Devinder Kumar of Dharmoond village of Batote, and Gafoor Ahmed of Thopal, Batote.

Till last reports came in, except the latter, all were shifted to the ward, while the latter, Gafoor Ahmed, was still being treated in the Emergency ward.

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According to the victims, they were working for RD Construction Company of Jammu and were assigned to erect ten poles for a private company.

One of the victims, identified as Angrez Singh, said, ” We were working for Airtel company and poles were being erected for it. Four of us were affected and are currently in the hospital. Earlier we were in the emergency, but now we are in the ward.”

Another victim, Gafoor Ahmed, said, “Our supervisor told us the power line was cut. When I lost consciousness, he fled. Neither the contractor nor anyone else showed up. Someone else took us to the hospital in a vehicle. My hands and feet are burnt.”

However, according to the BMO, Vijay and all are out of danger, and the matter is being investigated by the Police team led by ASI Mohammed Saleem as a Medico Legal Case (MLC) after which an FIR will be registered.

(ANI)