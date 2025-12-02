J-K forest fire raging along LoC in Gurez valley brought under control

Bandipore: A forest fire that had been raging along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Gurez valley of Bandipore, Jammu and Kashmir, was finally brought under control on Monday evening.

The fire, which broke out in a remote, mountainous area, had been spreading rapidly due to dry grass and was a primary concern for authorities.

The fire spread to 20 to 30 hectares, including forested areas, according to officials, before it was brought under control by authorities.

Joint teams from the Forest and Wildlife Departments, along with local volunteers, worked tirelessly to contain the blaze, relying on manual methods due to the lack of road connectivity in the area.

Mopping operations are currently underway to ensure the fire is fully extinguished and prevent any potential reignition.

The forest protection force, forest employees, and civil authorities are conducting “mopping operations” at the site of the incident.

According to officials, Bandipora is vulnerable to forest fires, which occur due to high fuel loads and dry weather.

The officials have advised those going to forests to exercise caution, avoid starting fires, and, wherever possible, obtain permission from the concerned range officer or DFO.

The cause of the fire remains unknown and is under investigation. Further details are awaited.

(Source: ANI)

