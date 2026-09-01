J-K: 19-year-old college student drowns in Chenab River in Ramban; Search ops underway

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Ramban: A 19-year-old college student drowned in the Chenab River while taking a bath near the riverbank in the Maitra area of Ramban district on Tuesday, officials said.

The youth has been identified as Ravi Kumar, a resident of Tangar village in Ramban district, as per officials.

According to officials, Kumar was reportedly taking a bath near the Chenab River when he drowned. Following the incident, teams from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Civil QRT Ramban reached the spot and launched a search and rescue operation.

The rescue teams are conducting searches in the river as well as adjoining areas to trace the missing student.

Briefing the media about the incident, Executive Magistrate Ramban Deep Kumar said that the rescue teams were actively engaged in the search operation.

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“The rescue teams are actively engaged in the search operation to trace the missing youth,” Deep Kumar said.

He also appealed to people to exercise caution and avoid visiting or entering water bodies, particularly the Chenab River, in view of the prevailing conditions and potential risks.

The search and rescue operation is currently underway.

(Source: ANI)