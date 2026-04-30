J-K: 11-year-old boy killed, another minor injured by lightning strike hitting house in Kathua

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Kathua: An 11-year-old boy was killed and another minor injured after a lightning strike hit a residential house in Bani tehsil of Kathua district late Wednesday evening, officials said.

The official added that the bolt reportedly entered through a window and struck the children inside a room.

According to official sources, the lightning struck the house of Tulsi Ram, son of Jagat Ram, a native of Bhandar who has been residing in Khloran for the past decade, at around 5:47 pm.

The bolt reportedly entered the house through a window and struck two children who were present inside a room.

Arjun Singh (11), a Class 5 student of Primary School Khloran, sustained critical injuries in the incident. He was immediately rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC) Bani, where doctors declared him dead.

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Another child, Sapna Devi (14), a Class 6 student of High School Ghutu, also suffered injuries in the same incident. However, officials confirmed that her condition is stable and she is out of danger.

The incident has triggered grief across the area, with locals expressing shock over the sudden loss.

Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious during inclement weather and take necessary safety measures to avoid such tragedies.

(ANI)