Italian woman create ruckus, walks semi naked in Vistara flight, later arrested

Mumbai: The Mumbai police arrested an Italian woman on a Vistara flight from Abu Dhabi allegedly punched and spat on crew member.

The incident took place on flight UK 256 which was enroute Mumbai from Abu-Dhabi on January 30.

The passenger identified as Paola Perruccio was reportedly in an inebriated state and created ruckus insisted on sitting in business class despite booked in economy class. she then assaulted the cabin cre member and took off her clothes and walked up and down in a semi naked state.

Police said they received a complaint from the cabin crew on Air Vistara flight UK 256 after it landed in Mumbai on Monday morning. The flight took off from Abu Dhabi at 2:03 am on Monday.

Later, the woman was arrested by the Sahar police after the flight landed in Mumbai in the wee hours.

We confirm that there was an unruly passenger on Vistara flight UK 256 operating from Abu Dhabi to Mumbai on 30 January 2023. In view of the continued unruly conduct and violent behaviour, the captain issued a warning card and made a decision to restrain the passenger,” a Vistara spokesperson said.

“In accordance with the guidelines and our stringent standard operating procedures (SOPs), the security agencies on-ground were informed to take immediate action upon arrival. The incident has been reported to the relevant authorities as per the SOPs. Vistara stands firm with its zero-tolerance policy against unruly behaviour that endangers the safety, security, and dignity of its customers and staff,” Vistara spokesperson added.