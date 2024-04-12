IT Dept clarifies that concerns, queries raised on India-Mauritius DTAA premature at the moment

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department of the Government of India has reportedly clarified recently that the concerns and queries raised on the India-Mauritius Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) that was amended recently are premature at the moment.

As per the Income Tax Department the Protocol is yet to be ratified and notified under section 90 of the Income Tax Act. It states that queries will be addressed wherever necessary as and when the Protocol comes into force.

It is to be noted that India signed a protocol amending the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) with Mauritius in March. The protocol was to plug treaty abuse for tax evasion or avoidance. The said amendment to the India-Mauritius treaty was signed in March at Port Louis and was made public recently.

