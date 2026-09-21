ISRO’s new radar centre in Assam to boost tracking of objects in space

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Assam: The foundation stone for ISRO’s Advanced Radar Research Centre at Chandrapur near Guwahati is being laid on Monday, September 21,

It marks a major expansion of India’s space-monitoring infrastructure. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the development in a social media post.

The facility is part of Project NETRA (Network for Space Objects Tracking and Analysis), ISRO’s programme to improve monitoring of satellites, space debris and other objects in orbit.

The centre is expected to strengthen India’s ability to track objects in space and support the protection of critical space assets.

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ISRO has identified a 67-acre site at Chandrapur for the facility.

The agency’s latest space situational awareness report says work is progressing on establishing an indigenous space-object tracking radar in northeastern India.

Project NETRA is being developed as a network of observational facilities, including radars and optical telescopes.

The wider system supports activities such as tracking space objects, determining their orbits, assessing potential collision risks, and monitoring satellite and rocket-body re-entry.