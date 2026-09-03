ISRO to launch EOS-05 satellite after 2021 setback

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New Delhi: ISRO’s will launch its first ever geo imaging satellite EOS-05, atop the GSLV F17 rocket, from Sriharikota’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre on September 4 at 2:55 AM IST.

It is the 19th flight of the vehicle. The satellite also called GISAT-1A will also be the first ever geo-based observatory satellite from the nation.

It will help observe the Indian land mass multiple times from around 36,000 kilometres above the Equator.

Satellite can give data for quick changing events like cyclone, flood, cloudburst, forest fires. It can also be utilized in agriculture, forestry, resource management, and disaster management.

The launch of the satellite comes a year after its predecessor, EOS-03, was lost during the GSLV-F10 mission on August 12, 2021.

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According to ISRO’s failure analysis, a leak in a vent and relief valve led to the cryogenic upper stage losing necessary tank pressure that in turn hindered the engine to ignite.

In the first instance, GSLV-F17 will orbit EOS-05 into a sub-geostationary transfer orbit, with the satellite raising itself to geostationary orbit using its own engines.

The weight of the satellite is an estimated 2,367 Kg, meanwhile GSLV-F17 is 51.7 meters in height and weighs in at 420.5 Tonnes.

This will also follow the failures of two PSLV missions in recent times, including one in January 2026; PSLV-C62. But GSLV is a different launch vehicle with four successful launches since 2021.

ISRO wants to establish-with EOS-05-a feat the collapsed 2021 mission was meant to achieve-continuous reiterative imaging of India from a geo synchronous orbit.