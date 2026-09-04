ISRO successfully launches GSLV-F17 with earth observation satellite EOS-05

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New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched GSLV-F17 carrying Earth observation satellite EOS-05 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

As per reports, the rocket, GSLV-F17, was launched at 2:55 AM. The satellite EOS-05 was injected into intended orbit (sub-geosynchronous transfer orbit) precisely soon after launch.

According to the Director, V Narayanan the GSLV-F17 mission injected the highly sophisticated Earth observation satellite into the orbit correctly.

He also said that this was the 19th launch of the GSLV and according to Mission Director, the GSLV successfully launched EOS-05- the heaviest satellite ever launched into GTO/sub GTO with GSLV.

The new satellite, EOS-05, which aims at providing nearly real time imaging for round-the-clock bird’s eye view of Indian terrain is placed nearly 36000 kms above the earth.

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GSLV-F17 which is 51.7 metres tall, is 420.5 tons at the time of lifting off and one of India’s largest operating launching vehicles.

Congratulations were poured from Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh; he called EOS-05 a state-of the art Earth Observation satellite and is able to render images of the region below it in visible, infrared, multispectral, and hyperspectral bands.

Following its success, ISRO Director V Narayanan confirmed that the country’s first uncrewed Gaganyaan space mission was being systemically put on track for a launch this year. He added that six launches would follow this year including the NVS-03 navigation satellite mission.

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