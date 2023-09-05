ISRO releases 3D ‘anaglyph’ images of lunar surface

New Delhi: ISRO today released 3D ‘anaglyph’ images of the lunar surface. An Anaglyph is a simple visualization of the object or terrain in three dimensions from stereo or multi-view images.

“Anaglyph is a simple visualization of the object or terrain in three dimensions from stereo or multi-view images. The Anaglyph presented here is created using NavCam Stereo Images, which consist of both a left and right image captured onboard the Pragyan Rover. In this 3-channel image, the left image is positioned in the red channel, while the right image is placed in the blue and green channels (creating cyan). The difference in perspective between these two images results in the stereo effect, which gives the visual impression of three dimensions. Red & Cyan glasses are recommended for viewing in 3D. NavCam was developed by LEOS/ISRO. Data Processing is carried out by SAC/ISRO,” ISRO captioned the post on X that has the Anaglyph pics.

In common language, this 3D picture has been made from two pictures taken by the Pragyan Rover on the lunar surface. The two pictures are a little bit different. And hence, it becomes 3D when kept together.

In this picture, the left portion is in red while the right portion is in cyan, a combination of blue and green. When you look at it with red and cyan glasses, it looks like things are popping out in 3D.

The image was created using special cameras from ISRO.