ISRO launches India’s first analog space mission in Ladakh’s Leh

Leh: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday announced the launch of India’s first analog space mission, which commenced in Leh, Ladakh. This mission, led by ISRO’s Human Spaceflight Centre, has been developed in partnership with AAKA Space Studio, the University of Ladakh, IIT Bombay, and supported by the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council.

The mission aims to simulate life in an interplanetary habitat and explore the challenges of establishing a base station beyond Earth.

Sharing the news on X, ISRO said, “India’s first analog space mission kicks off in Leh! A collaborative effort by Human Spaceflight Centre, ISRO, AAKA Space Studio, University of Ladakh, IIT Bombay, and supported by Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, this mission will simulate life in an interplanetary habitat to tackle the challenges of a base station beyond Earth.”

This mission is a new step forward in simulating conditions similar to Mars and the Moon. Ladakh’s extreme isolation, severe climate, and unique geographical features make it an ideal setting to mimic the challenges astronauts would face on these celestial bodies. This mission will contribute valuable data to support India’s Gaganyaan program and future space exploration.

Ladakh’s dry climate, high altitude, and barren terrain closely resemble Mars and lunar conditions, making it ideal for analog research. Dr Aloke Kumar, one of India’s prominent scientists, initially proposed the idea of using Ladakh for space research.

According to NASA, analog missions are field tests in Earth environments that mimic extreme space conditions. Analog missions allow scientists and engineers to understand how humans, robots, and technology might respond in space-like conditions.

“NASA engineers and scientists work with government agencies, academia, and industry to gather requirements for testing in harsh environments before they are used in space,” NASA explains. The tests include “new technologies, robotic equipment, vehicles, habitats, communications, power generation, mobility, infrastructure, and storage.”

These missions also observe behavioral effects such as isolation, team dynamics, and confinement, aiding NASA’s preparation for deep-space missions like those to asteroids or Mars. Test sites for these missions include diverse locations such as oceans, deserts, and volcanic landscapes that replicate the challenges of space exploration.

