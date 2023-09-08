Israeli Spokesperson for India delights in trying Indian sweets

New Delhi: Guy Nir, the Israeli spokesperson for India, recently took to social media platform X to share his delightful experience trying iconic Indian sweets, jalebi and laddu. His post has ignited a buzz among netizens, drawing various reactions from the online community.

In his post, Guy Nir expressed his sheer joy, writing, “I experienced pure bliss today (literally)! #IndianSweetSupremacy. As a devoted foodie with an insatiable sweet tooth, I found my way to this delightful shop. The jalebi and laddu I savoured? Absolutely mind-blowing!”

He continued to express his eagerness for more culinary adventures, asking for recommendations, “Now, I’m on a quest for more delectable Indian sweets. Any mouthwatering suggestions?” The post was accompanied by a cheerful image capturing the Israeli spokesperson inside a sweet shop, where he can be seen smiling as he gazes at the array of sweets on display.

The post, shared two days ago, has garnered significant attention, amassing over 6.7 lakh views and counting. Additionally, it has received nearly 8,200 likes. Responding to the post, users on X shared a variety of comments and suggestions.

One X user expressed curiosity about Israeli desserts, saying, “I’m delighted that you enjoyed Indian confections; they are truly divine. I’m also curious about the renowned desserts of Israel, as I’m eager to try them.” Another user recommended some popular Indian sweets, saying, “If you’ve not tried Gulab Jamun, you’re missing the King of Indian sweets. And for other delights, you should try Moong Dal Halwa, Rasgulla, Chane ki Barfi, Imarti. Oh, the list is endless.” A third user simply wished Guy Nir well, commenting, “I hope you liked the flavors of Indian sweets.”