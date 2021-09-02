ISKCON founder’s birth anniversary: PM Modi releases special Rs 125 coin

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a coin of Rs 125 on Thursday. He released the special commemorative on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of ISKCON founder Srila Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada.

Srila Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada had founded the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) commonly known as the ‘Hare Krishna movement’ in 1966 in New York City. ISKCON has reportedly translated the Shrimad Bhagavad Geeta and other Vedic literature in 89 languages.

“Today we are celebrating 125th birth anniversary of Srila Prabhupada. It is as if the joy of meditation/devotion and contentment have come together. Millions of followers of Srila Prabhupada Swami and Krishna devotees are experiencing this feeling today all over the world,” said the Prime Minister while releasing the coin.