ISIS module busted in Delhi, two operatives arrested

New-Delhi: The Delhi Police said on Friday that it has busted a terror module affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and two operatives were also arrested, who were allegedly planning a suicide attack in the national capital.

One of the suspects was arrested from South Delhi, while the second was arrested in Madhya Pradesh.

After receiving inputs from Delhi’s Sadiq Nagar and Bhopal, the two were arrested. The suspects may also have links with Pakistan and the two are being interrogated now, the police said.

As per preliminary investigations, they were in advanced stages of preparing for an improvised explosive device (IED) blast. The duo had been undergoing training for a suicide mission and were allegedly in contact with persons linked to the banned terrorist organization ISIS.

