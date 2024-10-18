Isha Yoga Centre case, SC disposes off habeas corpus petition

New Delhi: Supreme Court disposed of a habeas corpus petition filed by a father alleging that his two daughters were being held captive in the Isha Yoga Centre and being brainwashed there.

Supreme Court took into note statements of the two daughters, aged 39 years and 42 years, are major and that they are voluntarily residing in an Ashram, free to move out of the Ashram etc. and said that no further directions in the habeas corpus is required, and it should be closed.

Supreme Court said it is clarified that closure of habeas corpus proceedings will not affect any other regulatory compliance which Isha Yoga Centre has to meet. Supreme Court also observes that “when you have women and minor children in the institution there needs to be an internal complaint committee, idea is not to malign an organization but there are some requirements which has to be complied with.”

The Supreme Court transferred the case from the Madras High Court to itself and asked the Tamil Nadu police to submit the status report sought by the High Court to the top court. As many as 150 police officers raided Isha Yoga Center of Sadguru in Coimbatore, said reports in this regard on October 2. However the organization later issued a clarification in this matter.