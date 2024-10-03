Isha Foundation case: Supreme Court transfers the case to itself from Madras HC

New Delhi: In the Isha Foundation case, the Supreme Court on Thursday transferred the case to itself from the Madras High Court, said reports.

Further it is worth mentioning that, the Apex court restrained the police from taking any further action in pursuance of directions of the High Court.

The Supreme Court transferred the case from the Madras High Court to itself and asked the Tamil Nadu police to submit the status report sought by the High Court to the top court.

As many as 150 police officers raided Isha Foundation of Sadguru in Coimbatore, said reports in this regard on Wednesday. However the organization later issued a clarification in this matter.

The clarification notice that was issued by the Isha Foundation started with and clearly sated in bold letter that, “We do not ask people to get married or take up monkhood.”

The clarification clearly held, “Isha Foundation was founded by Sadhguru to impart yoga and spirituality to people. We believe that adult individual human beings have the freedom and the wisdom to choose their path.”

The notice further read, “We do not ask people to get married or take up monkhood as these are individual choices. Isha Yoga Center is home to thousands who are not monks and a few who have taken Brahmacharya or Monkhood.”

Further updates say that in the Isha Foundation case hearing in Supreme Court the CJI-led bench says that it has interacted with two women and they were 27 and 24 in 2009 when they went to Ashram. SC said that the women said they are staying there voluntarily, secondly, the police team left the ashram last night.