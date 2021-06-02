New Delhi: The Council of Indian School of certificate examinations (CISCE) has cancelled the ISC 12th board exams 2021.

The decision was made after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) cancelled its class 12th examination on Tuesday.

The director of CISCE announced that ISC 12th exams are cancelled due to Covid 19 situation.

Earlier the ISC exams were postponed and had been scheduled to be held on May 4. The council shall announce the evaluation criteria on which ISC students will be evaluated soon.

It is to be noted that on Tuesday, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board Class XII examination had been cancelled for this year.

This was decided at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this evening.

The meeting decided to cancel the Class 12 Board Exams in view of uncertain conditions due to COVID and feedback obtained from stakeholders.