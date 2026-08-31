IRS’s daughter rape-murder case: Court puts Rahul Meena on trial after framing charges

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New Delhi: Saket Court on Monday framed charges against Rahul Meena, chargesheeted for the alleged offences of rape and murder of an IRS officer’s daughter. The court has listed the matter for trial.

He was arrested in April 2026 in connection with the alleged murder of the daughter of an IRS officer. An FIR was registered at Amar Colony Police Station.

Special Judge (Fast Track Court) Ankit Singla on Monday framed the charges against accused Rahul Meena. The accused denied the charges and claimed trial. The court directed that prosecution evidence be recorded from September 7.

This case was committed to the Court of Sessions by the Magistrate Court on July 18 after taking cognisance of the charge sheet filed against Rahul Meena.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Deepika Thakran had taken cognisance of the charge sheet filed for the alleged offences of rape, murder, and robbery.

A charge sheet comprising 973 pages was filed in Saket Court on July 16.

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As per Delhi Police, on April 22, an incident of rape, murder, and robbery took place within the area of Police Station Amar Colony.

Delhi Police said that the crime scene was thoroughly examined by expert teams from CFSL Lodhi Colony and FSL Madhuban Chowk, Rohini.

It was also said that more than 100 CCTV cameras were analysed to establish the route of arrival and escape of the accused. Accused Rahul Kumar Meena was identified through CCTV footage and arrested on the same day.

Delhi Police also recovered the entire stolen property at the instance of the accused.

It was also said that a scientific and evidence-based investigation was carried out with assistance from CFSL experts. DNA profiling, fingerprint examination, scene reconstruction, and behavioural analysis corroborated the involvement of the accused, the police had said.

(Source: ANI)