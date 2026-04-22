IRS officer’s daughter found dead at Delhi home

Advertisement

New-Delhi: In a tragic incident, a 21-year-old woman, daughter of an IRS officer, was found dead in Delhi’s Amar Colony area

According to initial police investigations, the victim is suspected to have been sexually assaulted before being killed.

As per police, she was found strangled to death with a mobile charger at her residence.

Advertisement

According to a police officer, it is suspected that a former house help, who was removed from his job one and a half months ago, might be involved in the attack, police said. The suspect hails from Rajasthan.

The police along with senior officers are present at the spot. Police are checking CCTV footage to ascertain the sequence of events and establish the motive behind the crime.