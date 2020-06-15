IRS officer commits over fear of being infected by COVID19
Photo: pragativadi

IRS officer commits suicide over fear of being infected by COVID19

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: A 56-year-old Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer allegedly committed suicide in Dwarka over fear of being infected by COVID19 on Sunday.

Delhi Police said that the deceased, who was posted in the Income Tax department at CR Building in RK Puram, took the extreme step by ingesting acid in his car.

The victim’s MLC (medico legal certificate) showed he ingested a poisonous substance around 5 pm, informed a senior police officer of Delhi Police.

