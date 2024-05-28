IRS officer arrested after live-in partner found dead at his Noida Sector 100 flat

Noida: The Police arrested an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, Saurabh Meena, in connection with the alleged suicide of his live-in partner at his flat in Lotus Boulevard Society in Sector 100 of Noida.

The deceased Shilpa Gautam and the 2016-batch IRS officer Saurabh Meena were dating after they met via a mobile app.

On enquiry, they found that Saurabh Meena, had been in a relationship with Shilpa Gautam, for three years, and they were living together. Shilpa worked as a deputy manager for Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), while Saurabh was a deputy commissioner in the Income Tax Department.

Shilpa Gautam’s family allege that She used to ask Saurabh to marry her, due to which there used to be frequent fights between them and Saurabh used to physical abuse her.

The family members lodged a complaint at the police station and alleged that Saurabh lured Shilpa with false promises of marriage and repeatedly mistreated her. The police registered a case with the IPC and arrested Saurabh.

Later, the police have started to probe the matter and awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death.

