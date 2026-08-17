IPS officer’s mother found dead, jewellery looted at residence in Uttar Pradesh, murder suspected

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Lucknow: Indian Police Service (IPS) officer’s mother identified as 95-year-old Indravati was found dead at her residence on a cot by her domestic help in the morning yesterday. This case is mainly suspected under a robbery and murder case.

The IPS officer whose mother was found dead is identified as a 2016-batch officer Ashutosh Mishra. He was posted in Lucknow and his mother was living alone at the house where this crime took place.

This incident came to light when the domestic help informed the IPS officer and he reached the village and lodged a complaint against unknown robbers and murderers.

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As per reports, the items that were missing from the house are learnt to be gold chain, nose pin, earrings and anklets. It is being said that the thieves entered the house, murdered Indravati, looted jewellery before fleeing the scene.

However the investigation is still going on to determine the sequence of the crime.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.

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