iPhone worth Rs 1.5 lakh ordered for COD, delivery boy murdered and cut into pieces

Lucknow: A terrifying event occurred in a city where a 30-year-old delivery man was reportedly murdered in Chinhat while intending to deliver an iPhone worth Rs 1.5 lakh.

On September 23, when Bharat Sahu from Nishatganj left to deliver a COD order of a popular smartphone, this terrible incident escalated significantly. It is thought that Gajanan, the client, conspired with another accomplice to commit the murder.

Two days after Sahu disappeared and did not return back home, the criminal conduct was discovered. His family, under the belief that he was in danger, went the Chinhat police station and lodged a report of missing persons on September 25.

After looking into Sahu’s cell phone conversations, the team located Gajanan’s accomplice Akash. Akash admitted to the murder during questioning, including the specifics of how it was carried out and how the body was disposed of.

The body is currently in the waters of the Indira Canal, and SDRF has been contacted to retrieve it. The local Police however has clearly mentioned that the first priority of the case is to find the body of the deceased body of Bharat Sahu while the investigations takes place.

DCP Shashank Singh stated that the SDRF team is monitoring the Indira Canal for any suspicious movements and the Police department is doing everything to find the body of the deceased, and to make sure that the culprits are caught and given the appropriate punishment.