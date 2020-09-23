In a major breakthrough in the study of novel coronavirus, scientists at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine has found a solution that can help in the elimination of the deadly virus.

The study has revealed that iodine solution can help to completely inactivate the COVID-19 virus (SARS-CoV-2 virus).

As per the research, at first the scientists put the COVID-19 virus in three iodine solutions with different concentrations of 0.5 per cent, 1.25 per cent, and 2.5 per cent. After 15 seconds of observation they noticed that the COVID-19 virus was inactivated by even the lowest concentration iodine solutions completely.

As per the researchers, the iodine solution can be given to a COVID-19 patient before intranasal procedures to minimise the risk of spreading the disease.

The research was published in the JAMA Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery.

Notably, when the study team conducted the same test with ethanol alcohol, there were no promising results.

Previously, a study mentioned by the Times Now, has found that iodine solution was found effective in protecting against other infections like SARS and MERS.