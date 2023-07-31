Interstate vehicle theft racket busted in Gurugram, five held

Gurugram: The Gurugram Police have busted an interstate gang of vehicle thieves and arrested five of its members from the Sohna area, said officials on Monday.

The police have also recovered seven bikes, one CNG auto, one Maruti Eco car, two illegal pistols and two live cartridges from their possession.

The gang had stolen around dozen vehicles from Delhi and Gurugram for the past over one year.

Varun Dahiya, Assistant Commissioner of Police (crime) informed that the arrested accused have been identified as Yousuf, Ashfaq, Imraan, Juber and Rizwan.

“The culprits used to steal the vehicle and take it to Rajasthan and further sold the car to their other companions. The accused were earlier arrested in the vehicle theft cases,” Dahiya said.

There are about 10 cases registered against the gang members in Delhi and Gurugram.