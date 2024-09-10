Internet suspended in Manipur for five days, school shut down for two days

Imphal: The Manipur government has suspended internet services across the state for five days, preventing people from coming outside their houses in response to rising tensions and ongoing student protests.

An order issued by the Home department on Tuesday said, “In exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 2 of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, having satisfied that the above situation is likely to cause serious disturbances to the peaceful co-existence and maintenance of public order, do hereby order temporary suspension/curbing of internet and mobile data services including Lease Lines, VSATs, Broadbands and VPN services in the territorial jurisdiction of the State of Manipur for five days with effect from 3:00 pm of September 10 till 3:00 pm of September 15 subject to confirmation by the competent authority within 24 hours except for those cases whereby state Government has exempted and allowed for whitelisting.”

Furthermore, education authorities announced that all government, aided, and private schools and colleges in Manipur will remain closed on September 11 and 12, 2024.

Manipur University students also staged a protest rally and burnt the effigy of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Manipur government has clamped curfew in Imphal East and West districts and prohibitory orders under Section 163 (2) of BNSS in Thoubal in view of the student protests.