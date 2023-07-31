Internet banned in Haryana’s Nuh after intense communal tension

By IANS 0
Internet banned in Haryana's Nuh
Photo: IANS

Chandigarh, July 31 (IANS) As intense communal tension erupted in Haryana’s Muslim-dominated Nuh district during Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra on Monday, the state government has ordered the suspension of internet services in the area till Wednesday.

“It has been brought to my notice by ADGP/CID/ Haryana well as Deputy Commissioner, Nuh, that intense communal tension, annoyance, obstruction and injury to persons, danger to human life and property, disturbance of public peace and tranquility in district Nuh of the state of Haryana has been created by the protesters, miscreants, agitators, and anti-social elements,” said an order signed by Additional Chief Secretary T.V.S.N. Prasad, banning internet.

The Deputy Commissioner has called a meeting of both groups at 8.30 p.m. to amicably resolve the issue.

You might also like
Nation

Two minor sisters get pregnant after being gang-raped in Rajasthan

Nation

Interstate vehicle theft racket busted in Gurugram, five held

Nation

NCRB reports claim over 13 lakh girls went missing from India in 2 years; Odisha…

Nation

Man dies after jumping in front of Delhi metro

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans