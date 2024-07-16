International Monetary Fund issues World Economic Outlook update, take a look

New Delhi: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) issues the World Economic Outlook update today. The forecast for growth in emerging market and developing economies is revised upward.

The forecast for growth in India has been revised upward to 7.0 percent this year, with the change reflecting carryover from upward revisions to growth in 2023 and improved prospects for private consumption, particularly in rural areas.

The IMF raised India’s GDP growth for 2024-25 to 7 per cent from 6.8 per cent projected earlier. The IMF has left unchanged its estimate for India’s economic growth for 2025-26 at 6.5 per cent.

The IMF World Economic Outlook put China’s growth rate at 5 per cent for 2024 and 4.5 per cent for 2025. Japan is expected to grow at 0.7 per cent in 2024 and improve to 1 per cent in 2025. The GDP growth for the Euro area has been forecast at 0.9 per cent in 2024 which is expected to accelerate to 1.5 per cent in 2025.