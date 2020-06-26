New Delhi: In what could be considered as a major decision to check the spread of COVID-19 in the country, the Union Government today announced that all the scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India shall remain suspended till July 15.

Earlier on Thursday, the Indian government also cancelled all passenger trains till August 12, 2020. Besides, bookings of tickets for journey between July 1 and August 12 have also been cancelled.