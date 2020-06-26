Flight services suspended till July 15
Pic Credit- slate.com

International flight services suspended till July 15

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: In what could be considered as a major decision to check the spread of COVID-19 in the country, the Union Government today announced that all the scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India shall remain suspended till July 15.

Check details here:Govt cancels International flight services till July 15

Earlier on Thursday, the Indian government also cancelled all passenger trains till August 12, 2020. Besides, bookings of tickets for journey between July 1 and August 12 have also been cancelled.

You might also like
State

Woman, two sons die after consuming poison over family dispute in Bargarh

State

Cobra, 43 Hatchlings rescued from house in Odisha’s Bhadrak

State

Meet Puri’s ‘Baahubali’ Servitors Anil Gochikar & Damodar Gochikar

State

Rare chameleon that can change colour, found in Jajpur district of Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.