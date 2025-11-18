Intermittent firing between naxals, security forces in Sukma: Chhattisgarh Police

Advertisement

Sukma: Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district witnessed intermittent exchange of fire between Naxals and security personnel in the forest area under the Errabore police station, police said on Tuesday.

The exchange of fire broke out in the morning on a forested hill under Errabor police station limits when a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation based on inputs about the presence of Maoists in the area, a police official said.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma addressing an event in Raipur today said, “…Various operations against Naxalites are being carried out. We appeal to everyone to join the mainstream under the various rehabilitation schemes of the government…”

Meanwhile, in Andhra Pradesh, an exchange of gunfire occurred between the police and Maoists in Maredumilli, located in the Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

According to DGP Harish Kumar Gupta, the encounter occurred between 6:00 AM and 7:00 AM. During this exchange, six Maoists were killed, including a prominent Maoist leader. A large combing operation is currently in progress.

Earlier, three Naxals, including two women, were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, said officials.

According to IG Bastar P Sundarraj, the operation took place in the Kolmal Pat jungle area under Chintakonta police jurisdiction. “On November 16, in the Sukma district under Chintakonta police jurisdiction, in the Kolmal Pat jungle area, forces engaged in a gunfight with Naxals from 6 AM onwards. After a long exchange of fire, the bodies of three Naxals, including two women, were recovered during the search.

“A 303 rifle, VGA launchers, and other arms and ammunition were also seized. The dead Naxals carried a collective bounty of Rs 15 lakhs. Search operations are still ongoing in the area. With the rapid pace at which we are conducting these operations, they have no option but to surrender,” Sundarraj further added.

Earlier, IG Sundarraj said that they were hopeful to fulfil their goal to make Chhattisgarh naxal-free by March 31, 2026, and in the last 20 months, more than 2200 naxals joined the mainstream.

Speaking to ANI, P Sundarraj said, “Left Wing Extremism has been a bigger security challenge not just for Bastar and Chhattisgarh but the major part of the country for the last few decades. The last few years have been very decisive for the security forces in the Bastar region. In the last two seasons, we have recovered over 450 Naxalite bodies in the Bastar region. In this period, the bodies of top naxal cadres like Basavaraju and others were recovered. In the last couple of months, more than 300 Maoist cadres, including the Central committee and Politburo members and other Divisional committee members, have decided to shun violence and join the mainstream.” (ANI)