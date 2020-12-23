Bhubaneswar: Ministry of Home Affairs has started receiving applications for the recruitment of Grade-II / Executive Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO-II/Exe) in Intelligence Bureau (IB).

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post only through online by visiting the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs https://www.mha.gov.in

Interested candidates are requested to please read the official notification for all the necessary information related to eligibility and other details mentioned before applying.

Important Dates:

As per the official notice, the first date of the application: 19 December 2021.

The last date for application of these posts: 9 January 2021.

Last Date of submission of Application Fee through SBI challan: 12 January 2021.

IB ACIO Recruitment 2020: Vacancy details:

ACIO-II/Exe – 2000 Posts

UR – 989

EWS – 113

OBS – 417

SC – 113

ST – 121

Educational Qualifications:

Interested candidates must have a graduation degree from any stream from a recognized university to apply for these posts as per notification of the official website.

The candidate must have knowledge of computers.

Age Range:

To apply for these posts, the age of the candidates should be between 18 years to 27 years. There is relaxation in the upper age limit for reserved categories candidates. For more information: Candidates can check on the official website of the department.

Selection Process:

On these posts, the candidates will be selected after Tier-1, Tier-2 and Tier-3 process.

Tier-1 is written exam, Tier-2 is descriptive type exam and Tier-3 is Interview exam. Candidates can check more information related to the selection process on the official website.

Pay Scale and Allowances:

Candidates who will be selected will be given a salary of Rs 44,900-1,42,400 according to the 7th pay scale.

Application fee:

Candidates of general category, EWS, OBC class will have to pay a application fee of Rs 600, while SC, ST candidates will have to pay Rs 500.

How to apply:

-First go to the official website of the department that is https://www.mha.gov.in/.

– Now click on the application link.

– Submit your personal details.

– Submit form fees.

– Download a copy of the form fee and keep it with you.