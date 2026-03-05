Inside India’s Energy Shield: 50-Day Inventory Confirmed Amid Hormuz Blockade

Advertisement

As the maritime blockade of the Strait of Hormuz enters its fourth day, the Government of India has moved to calm markets, asserting that the nation sits on a “comfortable” energy cushion of approximately eight weeks.

Official sources confirmed late Tuesday that despite the near-total halt of shipping through the world’s most critical oil chokepoint, India’s diversified sourcing and robust storage infrastructure have prevented any immediate threat of fuel rationing or price hikes.

The Numbers: A Two-Layered Shield

According to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), India’s current energy security is built on a 50-day commercial and strategic combined buffer:

Crude Oil Inventory: 25 days of stock (held in refinery tanks, pipelines, and tankers already in transit).

Refined Products: 25 days of petrol and diesel stocks maintained across the country’s distribution network.

Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR): An additional week’s worth of emergency crude is stored in underground rock caverns at Visakhapatnam, Mangaluru, and Padur.

Combined, these reserves provide a 6 to 8-week window to navigate the current geopolitical volatility without disrupting domestic supply.

Diversification Pays Off

While the Strait of Hormuz historically handled over 60% of India’s imports, government sources revealed that aggressive diversification over the last two years has reduced that dependency. Currently, only 40% of India’s crude transits through the now-contested waterway.

Advertisement

The remaining 60% is sourced from “non-Hormuz” regions, including the United States, West Africa, Latin America, and significantly, the Asian ports of Russia. Officials noted that Russian energy partners have already signaled their readiness to increase supplies to fill any deficit left by Gulf producers like Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

No Immediate Price Hike

In a move to protect the economy from inflationary shocks, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri reviewed the situation earlier this week, stating there are “no immediate plans” to raise petrol or diesel prices.

“We are monitoring the situation 24×7 through a dedicated control room,” a senior ministry official stated. “The priority is ensuring that the common man does not feel the pinch of a conflict happening thousands of miles away.”

The “LPG” Vulnerability

Despite the optimism regarding crude, experts warn that LPG (Cooking Gas) remains India’s “Achilles’ heel.” Unlike crude oil, India does not maintain massive strategic reserves for LPG, and nearly 80% of its imports traditionally flow through the Strait. While the government claims a 3-week buffer for cooking gas, they are reportedly scouting for urgent spot cargoes from alternative markets like Norway and Canada to prevent a mid-month shortage.

While the 8-week buffer provides a critical safety net, the government is already preparing for a “prolonged disruption” scenario. Plans are being discussed to re-route tankers around the Cape of Good Hope, a move that would bypass the conflict zone but add significant freight and insurance costs to the national import bill.

For now, the message from New Delhi is clear: The tanks are full, the ships are moving, and there is no cause for panic.